Triste comienzo del Año de la Rata en China

We're at the eve of the New Lunar Year - The Year of The Rat!⠀ ⠀ The Rat is associated with being outgoing, cheerful, sociable, alert, adaptable, and observant. There is a Chinese proverb that Rats were seen as a sign of wealth and abundance because they love money. People born in the Year of the Rat are clever, quick thinkers, ambitious, and successful. They're noted for their charm and attraction to others. Rats are typically restless and like to change but once they set their mind to it, they work hard to achieve their goals and are typically perfectionist. People born in the Year of the Rat are also known to be thrifty with money, easily angered, and love to gossip. If they have a secret, they will keep it to themselves but will try to find out secrets of others, sometime even using that secret to their own benefit. Suitable jobs for Rat people are writer, accountant, scholar, commentator, doctor, inventor, stock analyst. Rats cherish friends, family, and loved ones. And they are most compatible with those born in the Year of the Dragon, Monkey, and Ox.⠀ ⠀ Some famous people born in the Year of the Rat include William Shakespeare, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, President's George Washington and Jimmy Carter, Marlon Brando, Buddy Holly, Jim Henson – creator of the Muppets, Mary Tyler Moore, Samuel L. Jackson, Game of Throne's writer George RR Martin, Apple CEO Tim Cook, BD Wong, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Mandy Moore, Katy Perry, Sophie Turner, Lorde, Zendaya, and Spider-Man himself Tom Holland.⠀