Objetivo: reducir la contaminación del tráfico marítimo

From Ærø 🇩🇰 to a neighbouring island on a 100% electric ferry? Now it's possible! Meet Ellen, the largest e-ferry cutting up to 2000 tons of CO2 emissions per year. No noise, no smoke, pure pleasure! Funded by the EU 🇪🇺 @EU_H2020@EUScienceInnovpic.twitter.com/m6dZiZLtmD