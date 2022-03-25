Latest Live Coverage

Dos mujeres iluminadas por una vela se esconden en un sótano utilizado como refugio antibombas en Irpin, en las afueras de Kiev, Ucrania
Dos mujeres iluminadas por una vela se esconden en un sótano utilizado como refugio antibombas en Irpin, en las afueras de Kiev, Ucrania   -   Derechos de autor  Felipe Dana/ The Associated Press.

En imágenes: las fotografías más impactantes del primer mes de guerra en Ucrania

Por Natalia Liubchenkova

Ha pasado un mes desde que los ucranianos se despertaron con el sonido de las sirenas y las explosiones, cuando las fuerzas rusas lanzaron su invasión.

Desde entonces, Kiev, Járkov, Chernígov, Mariúpol y muchas otras ciudades han estado bajo constante ataque.

Rodrigo Abd/ The Associated Press.
Un bombero ucraniano grita a un compañero mientras intenta extinguir un incendio en el interior de una casa destruida por un bombardeo en Kiev, UcraniaRodrigo Abd/ The Associated Press.
Bulent Kilic/AFP
Enfermeras lloran al llegar a su hospital después de que los bombardeos rusos destruyesen el hospital psiquiátrico de Mykolaiv, al sur de Ucrania. 22 de marzo de 2022Bulent Kilic/AFP

Algunas de las imágenes más impactantes del conflicto salen de la ciudad portuaria de Mariúpol, asediada en el sur del país, que ha sido destruida casi por completo, con miles de muertos, según las autoridades locales.

Evgeniy Maloletka/AP Photo
Una mujer camina frente a un hospital de maternidad que fue dañado por los bombardeos en Mariupol, Ucrania. 9 de marzo de 2022Evgeniy Maloletka/AP Photo

Civiles a lo largo y ancho del país han sido atacados en sus casas, hospitales, escuelas o en las calles cuando intentaban huir de los combates. Los que se han quedado, por elección o por necesidad, se han refugiado en búnkeres subterráneos, en sus sótanos o en las estaciones de metro.

Los primeros informes de inteligencia aseguraban que el Ejército ucraniano caería en cuestión de días, sin embargo la resistencia y el liderazgo del presidente Volodímir Zelenski se ha convertido en un símbolo de valentía y resistencia para toda la nación.

Vadim Ghirda/ The Associated Press.
Niños miran por la ventanilla de un tren sin calefacción con destino a Leópolis, en Kiev, UcraniaVadim Ghirda/ The Associated Press.

Hasta ahora, más de diez millones de ucranianos se han visto forzados a abandonar su ciudad a causa de la guerra: bien dentro de su propio país o bien como refugiados a través de las fronteras de los estados vecinos.

