Neonyt: La feria de la moda sostenible y atractiva

View this post on Instagram

More than 210 brands are turning Neonyt trade show into the hotspot for progressive sustainable fashion and innovation. And beside this, don’t miss the lectures and panel discussions at @fashionsustain.berlin stage, the content creator‘s lounge #Prepeek, the Neonyt Fashion Show this evening and much much more... ___________________________________________ #neonyt #neonytshow #tradeshow #conference #fashionsustain #sustainablefashion #mbfw #berlinfashionweek #bfw2020