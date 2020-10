Reciclan plástico para obtener combustible

#OurOcean starts with you! 💦

Thousands of people have joined our #EUBeachCleanup actions!



Last year 40,000 volunteers 🙋🏽‍♀️🙋🏻were mobilised in nearly 80 countries.



You can also become part of a vibrant community of Ocean lovers from home wherever you are!https://t.co/0M4WCfEK8opic.twitter.com/V5c84dnN6c