Win Wenders anima los cuadros de Hopper y crea microficciones

“What I find with Hopper is the expectation, that things are just about to continue.” - Wim Wenders⠀ ⠀ For the current retrospective the renowned director has followed up on this sentiment. His short movie “Two or Three Things I Know about Edward Hopper” expands on the scenes laid out by Hopper. But like the original the film doesn’t give too much away: The final thoughts are reserved for the viewer.⠀ ⠀ #FondationBeyeler #BeyelerHopper #AmericanArt #EdwardHopper #Hopper #Museum #Basel #LoveBasel⠀ ⠀ Credit: "TWO OR THREE THINGS I KNOW ABOUT EDWARD HOPPER" by Wim Wenders, 2020 © Road Movies​​, @tallulahjones